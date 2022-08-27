The workers who relish going to the office on Friday—when no one else is there
Hybrid work schedules have some employees purposely choosing the days most of their colleagues stay home; ‘to me, it’s heaven’
After a few hours of heads-down work at her office in Washington, D.C., Michele Late will stand up from her desk, get down on all fours and begin a series of cat-cow yoga poses in her cubicle.
If her back is hurting, she might just lie flat on the ground. She can do so without a shred of self-consciousness or fear that a co-worker might walk by because she goes into the office on the day everyone else avoids: Friday.
“No one is going to see me," says Ms. Late, 51, who works as the deputy director of communications for the American Public Health Association and is required to be in the office two days a week. “I just love Fridays."
As hybrid work models have taken root in the corporate world and many employees have been given some choice in when they go into the office, Tuesdays, Thursdays and especially Wednesdays have emerged as the most popular days, according to data from Kastle Systems, which tracks security badge swipes in most major U.S. cities. But a subset of workers is purposely going in on the days most of their colleagues prefer to stay home—Mondays and Fridays. It’s a small club but members cite benefits like being spared distracting small talk and weird-smelling food wafting from the microwave. They’d be delighted if you didn’t join.
“There’s no pings from emails or speakerphone conversations," says Ms. Late, who is one of two or three people who regularly goes in on Mondays and Fridays. “To me, it’s heaven."
MJ Bush, 57, who works as a legal assistant in Nashville, Tenn., has to be in one day a week and almost always picks Fridays, in part, she says because it gives her the best odds of continuing her Covid-free streak.
“I really don’t like being in the office when people are there," Ms. Bush says.
Friday’s empty office also allows her to jam out to Motown and classic rock on a speaker she keeps at her desk like “my own private American Bandstand," she adds. And when her Fitbit nudges her to get in more steps every two hours, Ms. Bush can bust a move in her cubicle.
“If there’s a good song coming through my speaker, I’ll just get up and dance in place," she says.“When ‘Jessie’s Girl’ comes on, I’m up singing ‘Jessie’s Girl.’ "
Mark Rutkowski, who lives in Oyster Bay, N.Y., and works as an attorney for an insurance company with around 240 employees, originally agreed to go into his office on Wednesdays and Fridays because they worked best with his kids’ schedules. But Friday quickly became his preferred in-office day.
After a shorter than usual commute from his house on Long Island to his office in northern New Jersey, Mr. Rutkowski, 54, likes to dim the lights a little and enjoy some quiet time working. After lunch, in a near-empty cafeteria, he takes a stroll in the parking lot with the one other colleague on his floor who also goes in on Fridays. Then he’ll usually duck out a little early.
“Nobody is really here keeping an eye on things," he says. “A couple Fridays ago we went for a walk to see how many people were in and it was three."
Paula Trzaskoma, 52, who lives in the Detroit area and works as an analyst for a government agency, is required in the office one day each week and always goes on Friday. She arrives at 7 a.m.
“I’m usually the only car in the parking lot and it’s kind of creepy to be honest," she says. “But I’m also weird in that I like to have a very quiet environment."
When she arrives to the darkened building, Ms. Trzaskoma doesn’t turn on a single light; instead, she relishes working by the light of her laptop. None of her team members work out of the same office, so there’s no one to do any face-to-face work with. Maybe a dozen or so others go in on Fridays, she says, but there’s virtually no communication among anyone there.
She suspects her Friday office mates are like her and chose Fridays for the peace and quiet like she did, though she’s never asked.
“They’re not talking to me," she says. “They’re really not talking to each other."
Deepa Pardasani, who works as a director for an IT consultancy in London, goes in on Mondays and Fridays. Even though Fridays aren’t all that empty and are sometimes used as a team-building day, the whole vibe is different from other work days, she says. People seem more relaxed and she’ll often get lunch out or drinks with colleagues after work. Mondays are when her office is pin-drop quiet, and she indulges in a guilty pleasure: one-on-one time with the printer.
As a fan of hard copies and someone who has to read a lot of documents, Ms. Pardasani finds the rest of the week she has to be conscious of the printing needs of her co-workers.
“You can’t really print 100 pages or 50 pages because it’s too much," she says. “If you go on Monday, you can print all your documents."