The workers who relish going to the office on Friday—when no one else is there

As hybrid work models have taken root in the corporate world and many employees have been given some choice in when they go into the office, Tuesdays, Thursdays and especially Wednesdays have emerged as the most popular days, according to data from Kastle Systems, which tracks security badge swipes in most major U.S. cities. But a subset of workers is purposely going in on the days most of their colleagues prefer to stay home—Mondays and Fridays. It’s a small club but members cite benefits like being spared distracting small talk and weird-smelling food wafting from the microwave. They’d be delighted if you didn’t join.