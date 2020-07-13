With office workers staying at home, global coffee demand goes for a toss

A hobbled recovery for coffee demand could be devastating for the roughly 125 million globally that depend on the crop for their livelihood. Growers were already struggling through financial crisis after years of bumper harvests sparked a prolonged bear market. Citigroup Inc. predicts that futures for arabica beans could drop roughly 10% in the second half of the year to about 90 cents a pound, hovering near break-even costs. Meanwhile the International Coffee Organization has warned of the dangers of child labor in producing regions as poverty increases for farmers.