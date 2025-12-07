The world in 2025: 7 events that scarred the year — wars, wildfires, cyclones, famine, crashes, crises and more

For thousands of families across the country and around the world, 2025 was a long, grueling year. Natural disasters and conflict reshaped lives and communities, forcing many to rebuild in the face of overwhelming loss.
Wars in Gaza and Ukraine continued to grind on, displacing millions and deepening humanitarian crises. Extreme weather events—floods, storms, heatwaves and wildfires—hit both regions long accustomed to disaster and those caught unprepared, underscoring the escalating impacts of climate change.
Meanwhile, global migration crises worsened, as thousands continued perilous journeys across borders and seas in search of safety and hope.
In the United States, twin blazes—the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire—ignited on January 7, 2025, laying a Los Angeles suburb to waste.
They destroyed nearly 16,250 structures and affected 41,000 people, becoming the second- and third-most destructive wildfires in California’s history.
Twenty-nine lives were lost, and thousands were displaced.
As Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to Washington to seek US President Donald Trump’s support—an effort that culminated in a public confrontation.
Tragedy struck India when an Air India aircraft crashed just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, with a single survivor walking away from the wreckage on June 12.
In the Middle East, Israel launched an air war on Iran in June, with the clash between the regional rivals lasting 12 days.
The Israel–Hamas war raged on in Gaza. A global hunger monitor declared famine in parts of the enclave, and the UN condemned a rapidly deepening humanitarian catastrophe.
One of the strongest storms to strike the Caribbean, Hurricane Melissa left a trail of destruction across Jamaica in November.
India faced its share of climate-driven disasters, with more than four cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal in October and November. Cyclone Montha was the most destructive, causing nearly ₹53 billion in damage, with Andhra Pradesh suffering the worst impact.
