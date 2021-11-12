The world is going to need a Covax for climate control

That's not an idle worry. If we have learned anything during the Covid-19 pandemic, it's that the developing world cannot count on getting access to life-saving technologies quickly and affordably. With climate change, the consequences could be even more dire: The world will never be able to reach its climate goals if large emerging economies such as Brazil and India can't decarbonize just as fast as the U.S. and Europe do. World leaders need to address such concerns now, before they botch yet another global crisis.