The world is having too few babies, and too many
10 Nov 2022
Varying birth rates on opposite sides of the globe will have different economic consequences, and they’re both probably bad.
Having children in America isn’t only expensive, but it puts a serious dent in your social calendar, too. Data show many single, childless women in the US are traveling freely and earning more money—including more than their single, childless male counterparts. But when too many people forgo kids, it raises questions about the future workforce and whether it will be able to adequately fund benefits for the elderly. Increasingly, nations are grappling with how to encourage people to have children while enabling them to live their lives as they wish.