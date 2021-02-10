Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >The world is still battling polio. What that warning means for covid-19.
Photo AFP

The world is still battling polio. What that warning means for covid-19.

10 min read . 01:50 PM IST Saeed Shah , The Wall Street Journal

  • Decades of work brought the world close to ending polio, but misinformation, religious beliefs and economic grievances have fueled resistance to inoculations. The coronavirus pandemic added more delays. The struggle of one of the world’s largest vaccination campaigns offers a warning for the fight against Covid-19.

After decades of work, polio had been wiped out almost everywhere in the world. All that was left were pockets in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Medical experts hoped 2020 would be the last year that the main form of the virus, which can permanently paralyze or cause death, posed a threat.

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that progress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 updates: Germany plans gradual reopening of economy

8 min read . 02:08 PM IST

How to Negotiate and Counter a Job Offer

9 min read . 02:05 PM IST

Saharanpur: Section 144 imposed ahead of mahapanchayat

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST

About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.