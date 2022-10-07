‘The world needs you’: Why Javed Akhtar urged Michelle Obama to join the White House2 min read . 06:56 AM IST
Javed Akhtar, a poet, lyricist, screenwriter and political activist, took to microblogging site Twitter to ask former first lady of United States of America Michelle Obama to join the White House. Here's why
Akhtar, a vocal critic of the fundamentalist government, often faced with severe opposition that includes threat to life, Akhtar has won five National Film Awards, and received the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.The poet had earlier been a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2010-2016.
Michelle Obama had tweeted about her latest book tour that is set to start from 15 November. Akhtar touted himself as ‘not some young crazy fan’. He urged the former first lady to take up responsibilities in the White House.
“Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility," Akhtar wrote on Twitter
Akhtar's tweet was a reply to Michelle Obama's tweet on her upcoming book tour - The Light we Carry. The book is set to release on 15 November. The Light We Carry is Michelle Obama's follow-up book to the critically acclaimed and best seller memoir Becoming.
“I'm so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you'll join us!", she wrote on Twitter.
The Light we carry tour will witness the participation of Ellen Degeneres, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Tyler Perry among others. During the tour, Michelle Obama will be visiting places like Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles to promote it.
In the follow-up book. Michelle Obama shares shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.
Michelle Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. An American attorney, she was also the first African-American woman to serve as first lady, being married to the first African-American President Barack Obama.
Obama is a graduate of Princeton University in Sociology (1981). She pursued professional study, earning her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Harvard Law School in 1988.
