The world’s most famous dog sled race is short on snow
SummaryWhen unseasonably warm temperatures left the Iditarod course unusable, organizers were forced to reconfigure a 1,128-mile course through the Alaskan wilderness. The result is a race like nothing before in the event’s 53-year history.
Over the course of more than half a century, the Iditarod dog sled race has grown into one of America’s iconic sporting events. Teams of mushers battle through blizzards, subzero temperatures and punishing winds to navigate a wild trail across Alaska during the dead of winter.