The world’s most innovative country

By these metrics the top performer on the index is Switzerland. Small countries can outrank scientific superpowers such as America and China because many of the indicators are scaled according to a country’s population or GDP. Switzerland, for example, filed 5,430 international patent applications in 2022 . That is less than a tenth of the number filed by America. But because Switzerland’s economy is less than a tenth of America’s size, it still outranks the United States on this metric. Similarly, it employs many fewer researchers than America, but more relative to the size of its population. Switzerland’s overall contribution to the march of progress may be smaller than America’s. But it is, pound for pound, a more innovative place.