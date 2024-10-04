The world’s most innovative country

WHICH COUNTRY leads the world in innovation? Most people would say America. A few might say China. But according to the Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), America only ranks third; China 11th (see chart 1).
The index adopts a broad definition of innovation. It includes “outputs", such as patents, scientific publications and high-tech exports, as well as “inputs", such as spending on research and development (R&D), the number of engineering graduates, and venture-capital deals. The index takes into account a country’s adoption and use of technology, as well as its production of it. Countries that import a lot of high-tech products and spend liberally on intellectual property from abroad score better on the index. Some of the indicators are unconventional, including the number of feature films a country makes and the amount of changes it makes to collaborative software projects on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing data and code.
By these metrics the top performer on the index is Switzerland. Small countries can outrank scientific superpowers such as America and China because many of the indicators are scaled according to a country’s population or GDP. Switzerland, for example, filed 5,430 international patent applications in 2022 . That is less than a tenth of the number filed by America. But because Switzerland’s economy is less than a tenth of America’s size, it still outranks the United States on this metric. Similarly, it employs many fewer researchers than America, but more relative to the size of its population. Switzerland’s overall contribution to the march of progress may be smaller than America’s. But it is, pound for pound, a more innovative place.
A country’s score on the index is correlated with its GDP per person: rich countries tend to rank higher. But some countries do better than you would expect given their level of development. The biggest outperformer by this measure is India. It ranks 39th. But a country with its low GDP per person would expect to rank outside the top 100. Likewise China, an upper middle-income country, would be expected to rank in the 60s, not 11th.
Over the past five years, the fastest climbers in the rankings have been Indonesia, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Brazil and Pakistan. For the world as a whole, progress has not been steady. In 2020-22, the world enjoyed an innovation boom. But that now appears to have come to an end (see chart 2). The number of scientific publications fell by 5% in 2023. International patent filings declined for the first time since 2009. R&D investment by the world’s biggest spending corporations grew by 6% in 2023 compared with growth of 10-13% in 2019-2021. The number of venture-capital deals fell by 9.5% in 2023 and their value fell by 39%.
Even in China, which rose one place in the global rankings, the venture-capital industry is suffering. Earlier this year Xi Jinping, China’s ruler, wanted to know the reasons behind the decline in the number of new unicorns (unlisted startups worth $1bn or more). In June the State Council, China’s cabinet, acknowledged that investors were fearful of putting money into risky new ventures and that it was difficult to cash out. Financial regulators recently proposed allowing big state-owned banks to expand into venture capital through vehicles previously used to bail-out indebted companies. China’s financial leviathans are not known for their risk appetite, tech savvy or blue-sky thinking. If their foray into venture capital works, it would be a most unlikely innovation.
