World's richest person doesn't own a house, sleeps in friend's spare bedroom!

This person has a net worth of $269.5 billion, according to Forbes.
He has recently been in news for his offer to buy off the micro-blogging site Twitter.
You wouldn't believe the world's richest person is in a way homeless!
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent interview with TED's Chris Anderson has revealed that he doesn't own a house right now and sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms!
“I don't even own a place right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places," Musk was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," the Tesla CEO added.
“I don't have a yacht, I don't take vacations," he added.
The Billionaire was responding to a question about wealth disparity across the world and the amount of money spent by billionaires.
“I think there's axiomatic flaws that are leading to that conclusion. It would be very problematic if I would be consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case," said Musk.
"It's not as though my personal consumption is high, with the one exception being the plane. If I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work," he added.
The video was shared on TED's YouTube channel on Sunday.