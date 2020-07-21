The world's worst air is not in Beijing or New Delhi

From the window of her living room, 60-year-old resident Patricia Bravo says she can sometimes only see half a block down the street in her Temuco neighborhood. The rest is all gray smoke. “It’s like living in a city with permanent fog, except it’s chimney smoke," says Bravo, who’s lived there since she was a young girl. She’s gotten used to itchy eyes and the smell of heavy smoke in her living room this winter, she says, even when her own chimney is dark and her windows are closed.