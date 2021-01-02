The year in Covid ‘messaging’

Anthony Fauci is being clobbered after admitting to the New York Times that he publicly lowballed his estimate of the Covid-19 herd immunity threshold, but it’s ludicrously late in the day to discover that “messaging" has been going on.

Dr. Fauci’s early pooh-poohing of masks to preserve supply for medical personnel at least was defensible for the larger good. Not until summer did he admit the test-and-trace miracle cure was no such thing given the realities of asymptomatic spread. To this day, test-and-trace serves as the magic X in every pundit piece, allowing the author to claim that our failing mommy and daddy (a k a government) let us down by not enacting this simple solution.

Of course it’s gibberish: 40% of Covid cases are asymptomatic; 80% of symptomatic cases are mild and indistinguishable from cold or flu so the sufferer has little reason to seek testing. Our borders are porous. So far we have tested only about 80% of Americans even once. We’d have to test 330 million every few days to catch a useful percentage of Covid cases while they’re still infectious. Add contact tracing and the numbers are clearly impossible. But because the strategy was useful in a South Korean context our politicians go through the motions here.

Another messaging snafu poked through last summer. CDC’s Robert Redfield admitted our testing might be catching only 10% of cases—i.e., the circus that fills hours of media airtime is doing nothing to control the epidemic or even measure it.

Official lying about things large and small has been a staple of Covid politics: the letters to college students threatening them with arrest if they don’t quarantine, the interstate travel “bans" that were never enforced, the death counts that swept up anybody who died of any cause while infected with Covid.

Arguably, it began on day one. I don’t go to the doctor for a cold or flu, and neither do 80% to 95% of you. This has implications: Once Wuhan hospitals were besieged with severe cases, it was a waste of time asking ourselves if the virus was here. It was here. The blocked flights, the testing of recent arrivals were so much hand-waving so our government could be seen doing something.

The mummery has served to swathe and dilute a message that politicians were unhappy to deliver: It would be up to us citizens to control Covid the best we can.

Lockdowns are imagined to be a kind of enforced social distancing. They aren’t. Mandatory business closures don’t stop people from spreading the disease. Letting businesses stay open doesn’t force them to spread the disease.

People spread the disease by their own decisions, moment by moment, about when, where and how to expose themselves to risk.

Only lately has this reality snuck into public rhetoric as leaders in New York, Massachusetts and elsewhere started admitting that their moves are more about “signaling" than any practical effect.

No messaging strategy was more ill-judged than the one our politicians selected for a vaccine, deciding that nothing was more important than signaling that no corners were being cut.

I failed to make a fuss at the time because I assumed any vaccine would arrive only after the initial epidemic had ravaged society and burned itself out. In fact, we had highly promising candidates days after the virus was sequenced last January. Operation Warp Speed was triumphant in compressing the normal development process in ways that wouldn’t make sense with shareholder money. Indisputable now is that we should have junked the normal process and accepted more vaccine risk in return for the prospective benefit of saving thousands of lives and trillions of dollars in lost wages in 2020.

At year-end, pundits everywhere sermonized over the lessons of the pandemic: the need to change our relationship with nature, the need for more disease surveillance, etc.

Most of it won’t matter in the least when natural selection throws up another disease with the properties of Covid-19. The virus wasn’t just transmitted easily; crucially, its effects were mild enough that for billions of humans the cost of quashing it outweighed the personal benefit.

This rock-bottom truth our uninsightful media spent much of 2020 trying not to understand. Worse, it tried to make this truth go away by frightening or morally bullying people into behaviors at odds with perceived self-interest.

This proved to be the dead end it usually does. We need to smarten up. Limited social distancing to protect the most vulnerable is the only kind likely to prove sustainable over time. Most important, let’s be ready next time to accept a level of risk in vaccine development commensurate with the potential benefit of stopping so costly an epidemic sooner rather than later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via