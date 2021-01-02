The year in Covid ‘messaging’

Of course it’s gibberish: 40% of Covid cases are asymptomatic; 80% of symptomatic cases are mild and indistinguishable from cold or flu so the sufferer has little reason to seek testing. Our borders are porous. So far we have tested only about 80% of Americans even once. We’d have to test 330 million every few days to catch a useful percentage of Covid cases while they’re still infectious. Add contact tracing and the numbers are clearly impossible. But because the strategy was useful in a South Korean context our politicians go through the motions here.