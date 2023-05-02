The year is already toast for Singapore Banks

In normal times, DBS investors would be more than impressed by a return on equity of 18.6 percent. But the sentiment boost from Credit Suisse customers’ rush to safer havens is fading. With JPMorgan Chase & Co. also garnering 18 percent returns for shareholders, and CEO Jamie Dimon’s takeover of First Republic being touted by analysts as the biggest American bank’s best acquisition in decades, the spotlight is moving away from Asia. That isn’t altogether a surprise. So far, China’s reopening has been mixed. Confidence is weak across emerging markets, while credit growth in most parts of the continent is less than stellar — the only big exception is India. The Singapore bank’s shares have fallen nearly 3 percent in US dollar terms so far this year; JPMorgan’s stock has risen more than 5 percent.