Theatrics aside, Kamala Harris will help build on Donald Trump’s India policy

“We have to remind Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world," Harris said in September 2019 while on the campaign trail. “We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands." A Biden campaign policy paper outlining his outreach toward Muslim Americans criticized India over Kashmir and the citizenship law, while in a statement released earlier this month he said he would stand by India in confronting the threats it faces along its borders.