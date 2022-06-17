Heavily armed attackers stole 20 freight containers, oaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, from a port in western Mexico in a heist of "unprecedented" proportions, authorities said. The burglary, described by local media as "the theft of the century," took place on June 5 in a private compound of a commercial port in the city of Manzanillo on Mexico's Pacific coast.

