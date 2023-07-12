Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO of Theranos, may be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, according to federal officials. Holmes, who was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing hoax, has reportedly behaved well during the first six weeks of her sentence.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons projects her release date to be December 29, 2032, which is approximately 9 1/2 years after she began her sentence. While her prison sentence remains unchanged, she could qualify for early release under the federal government's "good time" guidelines, provided she continues to follow the rules.

When Holmes was sentenced, legal experts had predicted that she might be able to secure release in about nine years.

The Bureau of Prisons did not clarify the exact reasons for Holmes' projected release date, citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons"

“Every inmate earns good conduct time and is projected in their projected release date," pointed out a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Holmes' former lover and top lieutenant at Theranos — Ramesh “Sunny Balwani" — is also on track for an early release from his nearly 13-year prison sentence after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year following a separate trial. Balwani's projected release date is April 1, 2034, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That would be nearly 11 years after he began his sentence at a Southern California prison.

Both Holmes and Balwani, 57, are hoping to get out even earlier as their lawyers pursue appeals seeking to overturn their respective convictions.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors and at one point anointed Holmes with a $4.5 billion fortune, based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

(With agency inputs)