Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail sentence slashed by 2 years. Here's why1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Elizabeth Holmes' release date is projected to be December 29, 2032, but she could qualify for early release under good time guidelines if she continues to follow the rules. Holmes' former lover and top lieutenant, Ramesh ‘Sunny Balwani’, is also on track for early release.
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO of Theranos, may be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, according to federal officials. Holmes, who was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing hoax, has reportedly behaved well during the first six weeks of her sentence.
