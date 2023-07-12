Holmes' former lover and top lieutenant at Theranos — Ramesh “Sunny Balwani" — is also on track for an early release from his nearly 13-year prison sentence after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year following a separate trial. Balwani's projected release date is April 1, 2034, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That would be nearly 11 years after he began his sentence at a Southern California prison.

