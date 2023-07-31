‘There can be no bumpy roads to transport semiconductors’3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:50 PM IST
There are a lot of Korean companies who are either already in the process of moving or have plans for advancing factories in India.
New Delhi: South Korean semiconductor firms looking to invest in India have concerns ranging from the stability of electricity supply to the quality of roads, according to Lee Young-Ho, chief trade representative at the New Delhi office of the Korea International Trade Association.
