New Delhi: South Korean semiconductor firms looking to invest in India have concerns ranging from the stability of electricity supply to the quality of roads, according to Lee Young-Ho, chief trade representative at the New Delhi office of the Korea International Trade Association.

However, Lee said the industry is bound to see progress in India and added that there is an uptick in interest from South Korean firms.

In an interview, Lee pointed out that South Korean firms are also interested in helping India with its infrastructure development, including roads and deep water ports. Edited excerpts:

How are South Korean firms looking at the Indian semiconductor ecosystem?

The semiconductor industry here is bound to see progress.

And, when it comes to actually building facilities and factories for semiconductors, safety is the biggest issue.

From the point of setting up factories to the point of operations, there’s a strategic process. There has to be top-notch infrastructure in the area and safety regulation. This is a priority concern for Korean companies.

The supply of enough stable electricity is important. For example, in Korea, Samsung and SK Hynix are the two biggest consumers of electricity. The quality of the roads is also important because in Korea, the roads are seamless for the transportation of equipment. There can be no bumpy roads.

Are South Korean firms interested in moving their production lines out of China and Southeast Asia to India?

There are a lot of Korean companies who are either already in the process of moving or have plans for advancing factories in India.

One of the largest Samsung factories in Vietnam has a branch in Noida. They are working on the expansion of the Noida branch.

There’s a textile company by the name of Yeongwon Trade, had its factory in Bangladesh and just last week, opened a factory in Telangana. Our KITA New Delhi office has seen a visible rise in inquiries from companies who want to have their subsidiaries in India. Most of them are looking at India as a replacement for countries like Vietnam and China.

Is there any possibility of investments in the electric battery investments in India from leading carmakers?

Companies like Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solutions are among the top battery companies in the world. There is great interest to invest in India. This year, India discovered lithium in Kashmir. Since the raw material is available, there is great interest in exploring this. As of now, there aren’t any factories in India since a lot of the investment is going to the US and Europe. But as the world will transition from petrol and diesel vehicles, India will have to see battery factories come up.

Are there any other sectors Korean firms are interested in?

Gaming is one sector. The Korean gaming company Krafton is looking at more investments in India. There are also investments in progress in medical and bio-health startups. Korean infrastructure firms are also interested in providing capital goods, roads and ports. Most companies would be interested in coming into India to help develop deepwater ports. Some examples would be Hyundai and Samsung construction.

What policy changes can India make to make life easier for Korean firms?

There are hopes that the fields that the CEPA bilateral free trade agreement includes will be increased. There are also hopes for a decrease in customs, which would help Korean firms. There are also often discrepancies in HS-codes which are often interpreted differently and this causes issues.