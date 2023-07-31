‘There can be no bumpy roads to transport semiconductors’

Companies like Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solutions are among the top battery companies in the world. There is great interest to invest in India. This year, India discovered lithium in Kashmir. Since the raw material is available, there is great interest in exploring this. As of now, there aren’t any factories in India since a lot of the investment is going to the US and Europe. But as the world will transition from petrol and diesel vehicles, India will have to see battery factories come up.