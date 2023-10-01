There is no cause for alarm now but students should stay vigilant, Piyush Agarwal, Regional Director, IDP Education
Amidst the India-Canada political standoff, serious concerns are being raised about the future of Indian students in Canada and of those planning to enrol in a Canadian study program. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director- South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, says there is no cause for alarm now
Canada has consistently ranked highly on the list of preferred destinations for Indian students seeking international education. According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 225,940 study permits were issued to Indians in 2022 out of a total 549,260 for the year. In the first seven months of this year, IRCC data shows Canada issued 107,855 study permits to Indians out of a total of 289,875 study permits issued during that period.