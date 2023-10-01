Canada has consistently ranked highly on the list of preferred destinations for Indian students seeking international education. According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 225,940 study permits were issued to Indians in 2022 out of a total 549,260 for the year. In the first seven months of this year, IRCC data shows Canada issued 107,855 study permits to Indians out of a total of 289,875 study permits issued during that period.

A compelling factor fuelling Canada's popularity among Indian students is its affordability. The minimum fee to study in Canada is around 12,000 Canadian dollars annually which is

notably more economical when compared to colleges/universities in other developed nations.

In an exclusive interview, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, assesses the current situation to allay the fears of students and parents about education in Canada and suggests precautionary measures.

What is the current situation vis a vis Indian students currently studying in Canada and those planning to enrol in Canadian study programs?

We've engaged in discussions with our students currently studying there, and they've conveyed that their academic pursuits are uninterrupted, and there is no cause for alarm.

What are the big concerns of students & parents?

While it's natural for students and their parents to feel apprehensive about studying in Canada in terms of safety given the current circumstances, it's crucial to stress that there haven't been any concrete adverse effects on students already pursuing their education there. In terms of exercising prudence, we would refrain from using the term ‘cautious’. Instead, we would suggest that both students already in Canada and those contemplating a move should stay vigilant about any further developments regarding this matter and proceed with their study plans accordingly.

Also, for those students already in Canada, being in regular touch with their family and friends is a good way to ensure that they are well-informed about their real-life situation.

Should prospective students pause their plans until the dirt settles?

As Canada continues to give visas to Indian students, we believe that the students would continue to go to Canada unless some serious negative development happens in the weeks and months ahead. Prospective students should monitor the situation closely but can proceed with their plans as long as the situation remains stable. For those intending to enrol in the upcoming Spring intake, we recommend expediting their visa applications as a precautionary measure.

How long does it take to get a Canadian student visa? Is it being delayed now?

Currently, India has temporarily halted its visa services in Canada, but Canada has not made a similar announcement. Consequently, student visas will continue to be granted according to the existing procedures, and there have been no reported delays in issuing student visas to Indian students at this time. The visa usually takes 3-4 weeks to get issued.

This also implies that Indian students who are in Canada or have already secured study visas for Canada will remain unaffected by the recent increase in diplomatic tensions.

What happens if the students delay their program by a semester? What happens to the education loan?

If a student chooses to delay their program by a semester, they typically defer their enrolment to the next available intake. In such cases, education loans are usually extended in accordance with the program's specific guidelines or specifications.

What’s madad.gov? How does it help students?

The Indian government has advised that the students who plan to study in Canada and those currently studying there should register themselves on madad.gov.in for onshore support from the Indian government.

How does IDP facilitate the education plans of Indian students planning to enrol in foreign universities?

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services. With a network of over 190 international student placement centres, it has a global presence in 35 countries.

Currently, IDP in India has 73 offices spanning 63 cities across the country and guides students and their families through the entire study overseas process – university/course selection, submission of application, assistance with the visa process, pre-departure planning and much more.

IDP is also the co-owner of International English Language Testing System (IELTS) that is accepted by more than 11,500 organisations across 140 countries.

