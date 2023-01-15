‘There is no surge in new covid cases’3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 11:33 PM IST
We are well prepared in terms of surveillance, clinical services, and keeping a close eye on the international variant scenario, says NTAGI chief
New Delhi: There has been no increase in new covid-19 cases in India in the last six weeks despite China and other countries grappling with a surge in infections, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) chief N.K. Arora said in an interview. He said India has been hardly any hospitalization or death despite all variants circulating in India. Edited excerpts: