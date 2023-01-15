New Delhi: There has been no increase in new covid-19 cases in India in the last six weeks despite China and other countries grappling with a surge in infections, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) chief N.K. Arora said in an interview. He said India has been hardly any hospitalization or death despite all variants circulating in India. Edited excerpts:

There is a lot of talk of a possible fourth wave as China is seeing sudden surge. What is the situation in India?

We have observed during the last six weeks, the covid-19 cases have not increased. In fact, as a result of enhanced testing from the middle of December, the number of testing is now between 200,000 to 250,000 per day. And still, we are getting 150-200 new cases a day and hardly any hospitalization and deaths. Genomic sequencing has been increased and this is done particularly from two samples—incoming international passengers and sewage samples. It is a matter of comfort that we are not finding any new variant or any variant which is causing problems outside, and not present in India. So, overall variants are circulating and covid is here. But because of very widespread immunization coverage and also due to natural immunity in our population, most of these sub-variants are not able to cause either outbreaks or increase in the cases or increase in hospitalization or death. However, from time to time there has been some shift in the proportion of sub-variants which are circulating for example, in November, it was B2.75 and now XBB has become the dominant one with 2/3rd of it. But from public health point of view and from a clinical perspective we see that during 2022, none of the Omicron viruses could cause increase in severe diseases or deaths.

Pictures coming in from China are horrifying...

What is happening in China, we are really not sure. On the one hand we hear that the number of cases has increased but on the other hand, the number of deaths they are reporting is one or two per day. These are very low number of deaths. So, what exactly is happening in China, one is not sure. And they have also opened up economy, airports and allowed their population to go out wherever they want. It is important to look after the Indian scenario. We find that we are well prepared in-terms of surveillance, clinical services, keeping a close eye on the international variant scenario and for community mobilizing here, and there is no reason for getting panicky. Occasionally, some new variants come up and people think that there is going to be a problem.. In case new variants come up , the system will be able to communicate to the community very transparently.

When do you think that next covid-19 wave will come?

To predict about the behaviour of the virus is absolutely not possible. The virus has been changing its form during the last one year very rapidly. But fortunately, none of the variants were of serious concern. Therefore, for some more time we have to keep a close watch through genomic surveillance, epidemiology and hospital admissions

Should the government declare an end to the pandemic?

I think since covid is around we need to be careful. I would say that it is pragmatic and useful if we remain vigilant.

What is the coverage of primary and booster dose respectively?

We have faced the omicron epidemic very well mainly because of very high coverage of primary vaccination. So, if there are a few people left out, I strongly suggest that whomsoever, they above the age of 12 years who have not taken should take the vaccination. So, the vaccination coverage in adults is about 97% and in children it is approx. 94%. So, in totality, there must be around 4-5% of eligible population above 12 years of age who have not taken the primary vaccination while the coverage of booster doses is around 27-28% of eligible people.

