‘There is no surge in new covid cases’

We have observed during the last six weeks, the covid-19 cases have not increased. In fact, as a result of enhanced testing from the middle of December, the number of testing is now between 200,000 to 250,000 per day. And still, we are getting 150-200 new cases a day and hardly any hospitalization and deaths. Genomic sequencing has been increased and this is done particularly from two samples—incoming international passengers and sewage samples. It is a matter of comfort that we are not finding any new variant or any variant which is causing problems outside, and not present in India. So, overall variants are circulating and covid is here. But because of very widespread immunization coverage and also due to natural immunity in our population, most of these sub-variants are not able to cause either outbreaks or increase in the cases or increase in hospitalization or death. However, from time to time there has been some shift in the proportion of sub-variants which are circulating for example, in November, it was B2.75 and now XBB has become the dominant one with 2/3rd of it. But from public health point of view and from a clinical perspective we see that during 2022, none of the Omicron viruses could cause increase in severe diseases or deaths.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}