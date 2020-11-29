There's risk of third Covid wave if we don't get restrictions right: UK minister

London: Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"There's a risk of that (if) we don't get the balance right," Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible 'third wave' resurgence of cases in January and February. He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown.

The next week will be very significant for Brexit, Raab said on Sunday when asked how near the deadline was in trade talks with the European Union.

"This is a very significant week, the last real major week subject to any further postponement," Raab told the BBC. He said negotiations were down to their final two basic issues and a deal was possible if the EU showed some pragmatism.

"With pragmatism from EU we can get a deal. We would like a deal. Extent of disruption under no-deal scenario will depend on how Europeans acts," said Raab.

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers to say the measures would end in February to try to quell opposition.

Britain upped preparations for a vaccine roll-out on Saturday as Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi as a new health minister to oversee its deployment and the Financial Times reported that the UK is set to approve the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine next week.

But despite progress on the vaccine, the government still needs to convince lawmakers to back its new tougher tiered measures which will put 99% of English people into the highest two levels of restrictions when the current national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

Sky News reported that Johnson wrote to lawmakers ahead of their vote on the new measures on Tuesday to say that the tiered approach has "a sunset of 3 February" and they will be reviewed every two weeks before then. Lawmakers will then vote again on Jan. 27, according to the letter.





