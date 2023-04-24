There Were 1,269 Efforts to Ban Books in 2022. These Were the Most Targeted.

The attempts to ban “Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe, “All Boys Aren’t Blue" by George M. Johnson and “The Bluest Eye" by Morrison were part of a growing trend across the U.S. There were 1,269 efforts to censor books and other resources in libraries in 2022, according to the libraries group. That figure is nearly double the year before and marks a record for a single year. The association has been tracking these trends for more than two decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}