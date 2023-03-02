There were divergences...: MEA S Jaishankar on why 'No' G20 Joint Statement released
- Speaking on the India-China relations, as Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during the G20 meet, MEA said that there are issues that need to be looked at and discussed very openly and candidly between us.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 2 March said that for the Global South, the 'Russia-Ukraine conflict' is a make-or-break issue, however added that in the G20 members meeting -- due to the 'divergences' - could not reconcile positions on the Ukraine war.
