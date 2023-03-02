External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 2 March said that for the Global South, the 'Russia-Ukraine conflict' is a make-or-break issue, however added that in the G20 members meeting -- due to the 'divergences' - could not reconcile positions on the Ukraine war.

Briefing the media after the G20 foreign ministers' meet and release of outcome document instead of a joint statement, EAM Jaishankar said, "I don't want to put a percentage on how many issues there was a consensus. If we had had a perfect meeting of minds, we would have had a joint communique. But there were divergences and these concerned the Ukraine conflict."

Also, he added, "I said in one session today that for the Global South, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a make-or-break issue," adding 2 paragraphs of the Chair's Summary did not find consensus among the G20 members.

He informed that there were two rounds of meetings today among G20 finance ministers. The ministers have agreed to issue a common position after arriving at a consensus on many issues. He also added that 20 foreign ministers urged developed countries to fulfill their financial commitments and were able to come to a consensus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on the India-China relations, as Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during the G20 meet, MEA said that there are issues that need to be looked at and discussed very openly and candidly between us.

"The thrust of the meeting was on our bilateral relationship and the challenges in it especially that of peace and tranquility in border areas," he said.

He also said, "Bulk of my conversation with China's foreign minister concerned our bilateral relationship. I have previously describe the India-China relationship as abnormal and I used the word in my conversation with the minister."

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is high time to reform the UN Security Council. Sergey Lavrov said, “It is high time to reform the UN Security Council," adding, “It is in the UN charter that every state must adhere to the sovereignty & territorial integrity of any other state."

Apart from this, he said, “This invasion (of Ukraine as per the West) reflects the reaction to the war the West was preparing for many years and that is why it was arming the Ukrainian regime."

Also, addressing the G20 Meet, PM Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine, telling the opening of a meeting in New Delhi that global governance has "failed".

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," PM Modi said.

With agency inputs.