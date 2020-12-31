There will be no quick coronavirus fix

Likewise, life-saving treatments for those with covid-19 will not come quickly. Treatments that initially met with great fanfare—remdesivir, convalescent plasma, and dexamethasone— have since proven to have little to no effect on overall morbidity or mortality. And treatments with greater therapeutic potential, like monoclonal antibodies, are still many months away, and may ultimately prove too costly to be made widely available. The absence of a medical quick fix will increase the need for leadership, governance, and social solidarity. Political leaders must accept full responsibility for the lives that are lost. Less than three weeks after scientists identified the virus, and after the first reported death in Wuhan, Chinese President Xi Jinping locked down 57 million Chinese citizens in Hubei province, preventing them from traveling to other regions or leaving their homes for anything other than necessities.