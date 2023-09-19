‘There’s a $4 trillion gap in development funding for poorer countries’2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:52 PM IST
In an interview, Shombi Sharp, UN’s resident coordinator in India, said the world faces a $4 trillion financing gap for the SDGs and called for greater political will to provide this funding.
NEW DELHI : Developed countries can no longer afford to be cautious in providing financing for achieving sustainable development goals, the UN’s resident coordinator in India Shombi Sharp said in an interview. Sharp said the world faces a $4 trillion financing gap for the SDGs and called for greater political will to provide this funding. Sharp said India was uniquely placed between developed and developing countries, which allowed it to deliver a consensus at the G20. Edited excerpts: