There’s a carbon dioxide shortage, and food and drink makers are scrambling

Meatpacking giant Tyson has sought carbon dioxide for meat and poultry plants across the country in recent months, according to correspondence viewed by The Wall Street Journal. In May, Tyson said in the correspondence that it was in an emergency state and needed help closing gaps in its carbon-dioxide supplies at plants in Iowa and Nebraska. In June, the company said it was in need of gas for plants in 10 U.S. locations, including in Maine, Alabama and Arkansas.