There’s no way around…: Mark Zuckerberg after Meta announces second round firing

There’s no way around…: Mark Zuckerberg after Meta announces second round firing1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success, Mark Zuckerberg
After Meta announced to fire 10,000 more employees in a second round of layoff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed that this would mean saying goodbye to talented colleagues but there was no other way to do it.
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.
Zuckerberg, in a message to the employees, said, "We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired," Reuters reported Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's message to staff
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that," Zuckerberg added. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success."
“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs -- and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision," said Zuckerberg.
The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.
The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November. In premarket trading, Meta shares rose 3.7%.
