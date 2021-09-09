Two Canadian airlines have decided that all their employees who fail to get fully vaccinated will face unpaid leaves and in some cases termination of employment.

Canada's WestJet Airlines said that the employees who fail to attest their vaccination status by September 24 or get fully vaccinated by October 30, will face unpaid leave or termination of employment.

"As part of its vaccine mandate, the airline will not provide testing as an alternative to vaccination," WestJet said in a statement.

On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc has imposed a September 27 deadline for employees to submit proof of full vaccination. Unpaid personal or medical leave for unvaccinated employees will begin on October 2, the company said.

In the case of United airline, not all staff will get leaves without pay as the airline's union contracts and employment agreements allow for paid medical leave. Those who aren’t granted exemptions will be terminated.

Both the airlines did not reveal how many of their workers have been vaccinated or how many have turned down Covid-19 vaccination because of a medical condition or religious belief.

United Airlines said that employees who work in customer-facing roles, such as flight attendants, pilots, and gate agents, will be on extended leave until the Covid pandemic appears to be over.

And, employees who don’t interact with customers, such as baggage handlers and aircraft fuelers, will learn in mid-October how they can return with new social distancing and mask policies, it added.

