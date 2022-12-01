These 2 cities are world’s most expensive cities to live; see top 10 list here

Tokyo and Osaka tumbled down the rankings, dropping 24 and 33 places respectively, as interest rates stayed low

The Syrian capital Damascus and Libya’s Tripoli are the world’s cheapest places

Sydney jumped into the top 10 as strong exports buoyed the Aussie dollar

San Francisco leaped into eighth place, from 24 last year.

The six most expensive Chinese cities all rose up the ranks, with Shanghai entering the top 20.

The cheapest cities in the rankings are Damascus, Tripoli and Tehran, reflecting these countries’ weak economies and currencies. "Damascus and Tripoli, which are often at the bottom of the WCOL rankings, have seen only moderate local-currency inflation over the past year, the report showed.

Three Indian cities too are on the list - Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad ranked at number 161, 164, 165 respectively.

Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at EIU, said: “The war in Ukraine, Western sanctions on Russia and China’s zero-Covid policies have caused supply-chain problems that, combined with rising interest rates and exchange-rate shifts, have resulted in a cost-of-living crisis across the world. We can see the impact in this year’s index, with the average price rise across the 172 cities in our survey being the strongest we’ve seen in the 20 years for which we have digital data."