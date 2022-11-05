These 5 Indian-Americans in race for US mid-term polls | Details here

The four incumbents are Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal. All four are from the Democratic party and are likely to be re-elected.
A total of five Indian-Americans are in the race for the House of Representatives when the country goes for its mid-term polls on November 8, according to the news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of five Indian-Americans are in the race for the House of Representatives when the country goes for its mid-term polls on November 8, according to the news agency PTI.
These Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100% strike rate for the House of Representatives if the pollsters and opinions of political pundits are any indications. The four incumbents are Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal. All four are from the Democratic party and are likely to be re-elected.
These Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100% strike rate for the House of Representatives if the pollsters and opinions of political pundits are any indications. The four incumbents are Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal. All four are from the Democratic party and are likely to be re-elected.
In addition to this, the fifth Indian-American in the House of Representatives would be an entrepreneur and businessman Shri Thanedar, who is seeking his election from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, the fifth Indian-American in the House of Representatives would be an entrepreneur and businessman Shri Thanedar, who is seeking his election from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ami Bera, the senior most of all, is seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District of California. Ro Khanna, who represents the 17th Congressional district from California, Krishnamoorthi (8th Congressional District of Illinois), and Jayapal from the 7th Congressional District of Washington State, are seeking their fourth consecutive terms. Chennai-born Jayapal, 57, is the first ever and only Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.
Ami Bera, the senior most of all, is seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District of California. Ro Khanna, who represents the 17th Congressional district from California, Krishnamoorthi (8th Congressional District of Illinois), and Jayapal from the 7th Congressional District of Washington State, are seeking their fourth consecutive terms. Chennai-born Jayapal, 57, is the first ever and only Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.
According to political experts, as quoted by PTI, all four are comfortably placed against their Republican opponents, and so does Thanedar, who is seeking his maiden entry into the House of Representatives from the heavily African American portion of Detroit. If elected (Thanedar), he would be the fifth Indian-American in the next Congress along with Bera, Khanna, Jayapal, and Krishnamoorthi.
According to political experts, as quoted by PTI, all four are comfortably placed against their Republican opponents, and so does Thanedar, who is seeking his maiden entry into the House of Representatives from the heavily African American portion of Detroit. If elected (Thanedar), he would be the fifth Indian-American in the next Congress along with Bera, Khanna, Jayapal, and Krishnamoorthi.
During these mid-term polls, another Indian-American seems to create history in the State of Maryland. Aruna Miller, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, is running as Lt Governor of the State on the Democratic ticket. Political pundits say she is all set to win. In that case, she would be the first-ever Indian American to be elected to this position in Maryland, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During these mid-term polls, another Indian-American seems to create history in the State of Maryland. Aruna Miller, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, is running as Lt Governor of the State on the Democratic ticket. Political pundits say she is all set to win. In that case, she would be the first-ever Indian American to be elected to this position in Maryland, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Democrats and Republicans have intensified their efforts to reach out to the Indian-Americans, ahead of the mid-term elections due on November 8 this year.
The Democrats and Republicans have intensified their efforts to reach out to the Indian-Americans, ahead of the mid-term elections due on November 8 this year.
The Washington Post on Friday said that Indian-Americans can play an important role in some of the tightly contested races.
“Ahead of mid-term elections that could be decided by razor-thin margins, Democrats are hoping to capitalise on some of the optimism felt by Indian Americans, a growing and increasingly vital bloc of voters," the daily wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Ahead of mid-term elections that could be decided by razor-thin margins, Democrats are hoping to capitalise on some of the optimism felt by Indian Americans, a growing and increasingly vital bloc of voters," the daily wrote.