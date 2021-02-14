These 7 Republicans voted to convict Donald Trump in impeachment trial

Burr, 65, will not seek reelection next year and will retire. In a written statement, he said Trump made unfounded claims about a fraud-riddled election “because he did not like the results." He said Trump used the presidency to “inflame" the rioters rather than urging them to stand down. “The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government," Burr said.