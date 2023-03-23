The popularity of the British Royal Family has bounced back following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, with Prince William and Kate Middleton receiving the most support. A recent survey conducted by YouGov asked the British public about their opinions of the Royal Family, with respondents indicating whether they had a positive, negative, or no opinion of each member.

Prince Charles had the highest approval rating, with 72% of respondents saying they had a "very" or "fairly" positive opinion of him. His wife, Camilla, was approved of by 48% of respondents. Kate Middleton's rating was tied with Princess Anne's and the Queen's at 70%, while Prince William's rating was 63%.

Comparing this survey to one conducted in January, following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, the ratings of Kate, William, and Camilla have increased by 2 percentage points, while Charles' has increased by 1 point.

However, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to be unpopular among the British public. In both the January and March surveys, only around a quarter of respondents had a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while just 22% had a positive opinion of Meghan.

Americans appear to have a more favourable view of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with a YouGov survey conducted in January indicating that 47% of Americans have a "very or somewhat favourable" opinion of Prince Harry, and 44% have a positive view of Meghan. William and Kate were found to be the most popular British Royals among Americans.

Following the release of his memoir, Prince Harry expressed a desire for reconciliation with his family, saying that he would like to get his father and brother back. He also left open the possibility of attending his grandmother's coronation, saying that the door was “always open" and that he hoped his family was "willing to sit down and talk about it". It has been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the Coronation, but it is not yet clear whether they will attend the ceremony or not