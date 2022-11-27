One of the most popular courses, especially for those who are career minded, is engineering. Though it is difficult to crack the entrance exams, if you manage to get through it is significantly easier to build a career as an engineer as compared to other professionals. So if you are one of them and scouting for the same, then here are the 10 best engineering colleges in the world for the class of 2023.

Which countries are the best options while selecting engineering colleges?

Although the schools at the very top are in the United States and the United Kingdom, universities in Singapore, China and Switzerland perform extremely well and appear high up the rankings, Times Higher Education cited.

China is the second most-represented country in the list of the best universities for engineering, ahead of the UK, Germany, Australia and Canada. Only the United States has a higher number of universities present in the ranking, the publication further said.

As per the list, in the top 10, a total of 6 are from the US, with Harvard University, Stanford University University of California, Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology claiming the top 4 posts. Meanwhile, two colleges are from the United Kingdom and one each from Singapore and Switzerland

Check the full list of World's best engineering colleges for the class of 2023:

Harvard University

Stanford University

University of California, Berkeley

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Oxford

California Institute of Technology

University of Cambridge

National University of Singapore

Princeton University

ETH Zurich

How the list is prepared?

The list prepared by Times Higher Education features 1,306 universities across more than 70 countries.

The ranking uses the same methodology as the THE World University Rankings, i.e. the rankings are based on analysis of publications and surveys and the data on institutional income and faculty demographics, including international talent recruitment and research collaboration, World Economic Forum has cited. However, for this particular list, a higher weighting for innovation and a lower weighting for citations.

Most students enrol on a degree for a specific discipline within engineering. Common specialisations include civil engineering, electrical engineering and chemical engineering.