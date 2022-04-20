A Chennai man's fight against traffickers in a $10 billion black market

Marinello, a lawyer and the founder of Art Recovery International, started to research the sculpture, known as a yogini, a goddess and master of tantra. He contacted Sotheby’s. He consulted a British historian. Then he reached out to Kumar’s India Pride Project. “Do you know anything about this piece?" he wrote in an email. “This is an important and significant yogini which we have been trying to locate for over two decades," Kumar replied.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}