Over thousands of Cadbury chocolates desserts have been recalled across UK over fear that it may be contaminated with listeria.
Muller which manufactures Cadbury-branded desserts said that chocolates including Daim Chocolate Dessert, Crunchie Chocolate Dessert among others who have use-by date of either 17 or 18 May have been recalled.
The company has also asked consumers to not consume these dated chocolates and return them back to the store from where they were bought with or without the receipt. A full refund will be given to consumers on this. The company also added that no other products apart from these are affected by the recall.
List of Cadbury Chocolate Desserts that were recalled:
The 75 gram pack of Cadbury chocolate desserts have been recalled which has use by 17, 18 May written on it.
Cadbury Daim chocolate dessert (Use by date: 18 May);
Cadbury Crunchie chocolate dessert (Use by date: 17 May);
Cadbury Flake chocolate dessert (Use by date: 17 May);
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks chocolate dessert (Use by date: 18 May);
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons chocolate dessert (Use by date: 18 May);
Cadbury Heroes chocolate dessert (Use by date: 18 May).
What is Listeriosis?
According to US CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the germ Listeria monocytogenes. In this, people usually become ill with after eating contaminated food. It primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
According to Foods Standards Agency (FSA), symptoms of a listeria are usually mild and similar to flu which include high temperature, muscle aches or pains, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
As per FDA, The symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea depending on the severity of the illness. If the infection is severe, patients may complain of headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death.
As per FDA, People infected may start showing symptoms in a few hours or as long as two to three days after eating contaminated food, however, severe forms of listeriosis may take anywhere from three days to three months to develop.
Previous incidents
In 2007, Cadbury Schweppes, the world’s largest confectionery group, was fined 1 million pounds ($2 million) by a UK court for selling unsafe chocolate in Britain and Ireland during 2006 in a salmonella-related health scare. In June 2006, Cadbury admitted to the salmonella problem at one of its UK plants, and said it was recalling more than one million chocolate bars in the UK and Irish markets because they could contain minute traces of salmonella.
