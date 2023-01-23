As many as four Canadian provinces have invited candidates to apply for provincial immigration programs last week. These provinces are British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. Canadian provinces and territories, except Quebec and Nunavut, follow their own Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

Interested candidates can be invited to apply for provincial nomination through these program, which can be beneficial for getting permanent residency. A total of 105,000 PRs are admitted through PNP every year.

Provincial immigration results in Canada

1) Quebec: This Canadian province has invited 1,047 skilled workers to apply for permanent selection on December 15, and the result was published last week. It has targeted candidates who had occupations with NOCs and those who required job offers outside Montreal Metropolitan Community. It requires minimum Arrima Expression of Interest score of 571 points.

Candidates who are applying for permanent selection by Quebec province have a maximum of 60 days to submit their application and processing fee. This province aims to process complete applications within six months.

2) British Columbia: It has invited more than 187 candidates to apply for provincial nomination on January 17. Of these, 154 have been invited in a general draw that included tech occupations. It has issued invitations to candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories.

Applicants require a minimum SIRS score of 105, while Entry Level and Semi-Skilled candidates require a score of 82 to apply for the provincial immigration in British Columbia.

3) Alberta: A total of 129 invitations have issued by the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) to apply for provincial immigration through the Alberta Express Entry Stream on December 8. It has published the results recently. For Alberta province, the candidates require a minimum CRS score of 305.

4) Prince Edward Island: This Canadian province invited 216 candidates through the Labour and Express Entry stream of the PEI PNP on January 19. In addition, seven candidates were also invited through the Business Work Permit Entrepreneur with minimum point thresholds of 62.