THESE Canadian provinces invite candidates to apply for provincial immigration1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Interested candidates can be invited to apply for provincial nomination through these program, which can be beneficial for getting permanent residency. A total of 105,000 PRs are admitted through PNP every year.
As many as four Canadian provinces have invited candidates to apply for provincial immigration programs last week. These provinces are British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. Canadian provinces and territories, except Quebec and Nunavut, follow their own Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).
