THESE companies face tougher EU online content rules
The new EU online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) label companies with over 45 million users as very large online platforms and subject to obligations such as risk management and external and independent auditing.
Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, and Twitter have released user numbers published on Thursday, according to which, the companies face stricter EU online content rules and exceeded the threshold, according to news agency Reuters.
