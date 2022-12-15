These countries extend support to India for permanent UNSC membership1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Apart from India, France also supports Germany, Brazil, and Japan for the UNSC permanent membership.
Apart from India, France also supports Germany, Brazil, and Japan for the UNSC permanent membership.
The two veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, France and the United Kingdom reiterated their support for a permanent UNSC membership for India at the powerful horse-shoe table, according to the news agency PTI.