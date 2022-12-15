The two veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, France and the United Kingdom reiterated their support for a permanent UNSC membership for India at the powerful horse-shoe table, according to the news agency PTI.

Apart from India, France also supports Germany, Brazil, and Japan for the UNSC permanent membership, the French Ambassador at the UN Nicolas De Riviere was speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism' chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He said, "France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India, and Japan as permanent members. It also wishes to see a stronger presence of African countries, among both permanent and non-permanent members."

As per PTI reports, Riviere said that the Security Council remains the “keystone of our collective security architecture".

“I want to reaffirm forcefully that France is in favor of a reform of the Security Council…We support the enlargement of the Security Council to take into account the emergence of new powers that are willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the Security Council," he added.

Meanwhile, UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward also informed that as the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly “publicly reiterated this week, we support new permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, and permanent African representation", PTI reported.

He further stressed that the world today is very different from the one that gave birth to the UN in 1945.

“It is right that we consider how the UN and the multilateral system should evolve. The Security Council must, as others have said, become more representative of the world today and the UK has long called for its expansion, in both the permanent and non-permanent categories," the UK Ambassador added.

Earlier in September this year, the Russian Finance Minister expressed his support for India, becoming a permanent member of the Security Council.

“We see prospective of making Security Council more democratic via representation of countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. India and Brazil, in particular, are key international actors and should be counted for permanent membership in council," Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said.

The United States also has shown explicit support for India's membership recently. US President Joe Biden during his address to the UN general assembly categorically said America supports India's bid.

(With PTI inputs)