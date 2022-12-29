These countries imposed Covid curbs on travelers from China: Check here

Countries across the world are imposing or are considering to impose Covid curbs for travelers travelling from China. The country has been reporting a surge after authorities relaxed ‘zero-Covid’ rules.
Countries have cited a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.
List of new regulations for travelers from China:
United States of America:
US to make it mandatory Covid-19 tests for travelers from China from 5 January. All air passengers from age 2 and above will require a Covid negative test result no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Americans should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.
India has mandated Covid negative test report for travelers for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the health minister said. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.
Japan will require a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days. New border measures for China will go into effect at midnight on Dec. 30. The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China.
Italy has ordered Covid-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai. "The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population", Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said.
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on Jan. 1.
Here is a list of countries monitoring the situation:
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was continuing to monitor the situation in respect of China "as we continue to monitor the impact of Covid here in Australia as well as around the world."
The Southeast Asian country is being "very cautious" and could impose measures such as testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.
Here is a list of countries not considering curbs:
Britain has no plans to bring back Covid-19 testing for those coming into the country, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, when asked about a Daily Telegraph report saying it would consider curbs for arrivals from China.
(with inputs from Reuters)
