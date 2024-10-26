THESE countries shut airspaces after Israel’s military strike on Iran

Iran-Israel war: Israel conducted air strikes against Iran using F-35, F-15I, and F-16I jets, targeting missile and drone facilities in the country

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated26 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
THESE countries shut airspaces after Israel's military strike on Iran
THESE countries shut airspaces after Israel’s military strike on Iran(REUTERS)

Airspaces over Iran, Syria, and Iraq were shut down after Israeli missiles struck Iranian military bases in Tehran and other cities on Saturday, October 26, amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Israel's latest attack comes after Iran's October 1 assault, which saw over 200 rockets and ballistic missiles launched at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, stated reports.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) posted on X that the latest attacks were a response “to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel.”

Also Read | Iran warns of ‘proportional reaction’ after Israel strikes: Report

Explosions were heard in Tehran, while similar blasts were also reported from Karaj, a city northwest of the capital, causing airspaces to shut down. FlightRadar24, an open-source flight tracking site, showed no aircraft movement in the skies above Iran, Syria and Iraq.

Also Read | Israel launches ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in retaliation to Oct 1 attack
No aircraft movement over Iran, Syria, Iraq skies

Iran Israel war: 100 fighter jets deployed

For the latest strike, Israel deployed its critical war assets including F-35 Adir fighter jets, F-15I Ra'am ground attack jets, and F-16I Sufa air defence jets, which covered approximately 2,000 kilometres. The F-35 Adir jets were also used by Israel for its attack on Houthi militia in July.

In addition, Israel also deployed the 'Rampage' long-range, supersonic missile and the 'Rocks' next generation extended stand-off air-to-surface missile.

Also Read | Israel foils Iran’s plot to assassinate scientist, mayor

A total of 100 fighter jets executed the attacks in three waves, targeting 20 missile and drone facilities in Iran. The initial target was Iran's radar and air defense systems, paving the way for subsequent strikes on military bases. The second and third waves specifically aimed at Iran's missile and drone facilities, mentioned reports.

American news channel Fox News reported on Friday that The White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran on. However, the US had no involvement in Israel's strikes in Iran, a US defence official told the BBC, adding that Washington had been informed of the operation beforehand.

 

26 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
