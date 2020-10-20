These Doctors Have Long-Term Covid. Now They’re Pushing for Better Care.

More than a month after getting sick with Covid-19, Susan Weinstein was still experiencing shortness of breath and a racing heartbeat.

When she went to see a pulmonologist in April, he said it was likely anxiety and suggested she try Xanax.

“I said, ‘I don’t think so, I’m a psychiatrist,’" says Dr. Weinstein, a 42-year-old in Ardsley, N.Y., who ran the New York City Marathon as recently as 2018.

Instead, through social media connections Dr. Weinstein found about half-a-dozen other doctors who were experiencing the same thing. All had gotten Covid and weeks later were suffering from new and perplexing symptoms, such as extreme fatigue, shortness of breath or memory fog. In many cases, they faced skepticism from the doctors they were seeking care from. They swapped questions about physicians, symptoms and potential treatments nearly every day on a Facebook messenger group.

“We have this little support group of doctors sharing stories about medicines that work and talking about things that aren’t always conventional because there’s a lack of treatment options available," says Dr. Weinstein. “They helped me advocate for myself."

Doctors and other health-care professionals are heavily represented among the estimated hundreds of thousands of Covid patients who experience persistent symptoms after their acute illness. Such patients often refer to themselves as having long Covid or being long-haulers.

There’s no reliable count of how many medical professionals have contracted Covid, but they were among the hardest hit populations in the spring. A July study in the Lancet based on self-reported data found that health-care workers had at least a threefold increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

One of the most frustrating experiences of long-haul patients is finding medical care: Doctors sometimes dismiss their symptoms or have no idea how to treat them. For doctors themselves who have long-term symptoms, the experience has been eye-opening.

“This has absolutely changed my perspective as I reflect on what I’ve dealt with," says Jeffrey Siegelman, a 40-year-old associate professor of emergency medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He got Covid in early August and still has profound fatigue and frequent heart palpitations.

Dr. Siegelman was supposed to go back to work earlier this month but says he is still on leave with no clear return date. Instead he now does a couple of hours of office work from home.

“I think about the patients I see who come in with symptoms that are very real and I can’t find any objective data to point me to a certain diagnosis," says Dr. Siegelman. “In the emergency department you often discharge these patients to follow up with their primary care. I’m sure it’s easy for patients like that to feel that they’ve been brushed off. Very much what I needed was validation even if there couldn’t be a cure. I think I’ll be much more sensitive to that going forward."

Some doctors with long-term Covid symptoms are turning to each other for support and advocating for greater awareness and better treatment.

Some are organizing in a formal way. In the United Kingdom, a group of doctors who are long Covid patients are penning letters in medical journals and lobbying the government.

In a recent letter titled, “From Doctors as Patients: a Manifesto for Tackling Persisting Symptoms of Covid-19," in the medical journal BMJ, 39 doctors called for better surveillance of long Covid and more clinical services and research.

Many of the doctors had connected on a Facebook group that today has nearly 500 members. “As the first wave lessened, it emerged that a group of us were still very unwell," says Ginevra Read, a psychiatrist in Bristol, U.K., who is one of the group’s administrators. “It became clear that this group of doctors were keen to share their experiences."

Among its members and one of the authors of the BMJ letter is Jake Suett, a 32-year-old anesthetist and intensive-care doctor in King’s Lynn, about 100 miles north of London.

Dr. Suett says he first got Covid symptoms in March. “I had gotten myself into the best shape I’ve been in my whole life," he says of his pre-Covid self.

He didn’t require hospitalization but says he was very short of breath. He wasn’t able to get a diagnostic test until four weeks later, which was not surprisingly negative, but he was given a clinical diagnosis by his doctor.

He feels that he is slowly improving, but isn’t sure if he has just adapted to a new normal or if he’s actually getting better. “I still feel quite easily short of breath, I still get chest pains, I still get palpitations," says Dr. Suett. “I still have difficulty really thinking very clearly."

He, like many others, has been unable to return to work. He has tried twice but was thwarted by shortness of breath and chest pain. “I know of a couple who have tried and none of us have managed," says Dr. Suett.

Dr. Suett says many doctors have had challenging experiences getting care themselves. “I can definitely see why it must be a nightmare for patients with these types of conditions because if it’s hard to show proof of how ill you’re feeling. It’s very challenging," he says.

Annie S. Li, 40-year-old child psychiatrist at NYU Langone Health and director of the children’s comprehensive psychiatric emergency program at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan, started the informal Facebook messenger group that Dr. Weinstein is in after writing about her battle with Covid in May.

Dr. Li had to take a leave of absence in the spring to focus on her recovery and delayed starting a new job.

She says she still has a lot of fatigue, gets bad headaches and has muscle aches. She can’t exercise the way she used to and has recurrent sore throat and some brain fog. “Multitasking is something that I prized myself on before Covid and now it’s much more challenging," she says.

The informal support group helped in a time of darkness, she says. “I think it’s that shared, ‘You’re not alone.’ You’re not."

They check in on each other about once a week.

“We were there cheering each other on," she says. “It was a lot of encouragement, a lot of exchanging of information. More importantly it was a safe space that we knew we were not going to get gaslighted or dismissed."

