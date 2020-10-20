These Doctors Have Long-Term Covid. Now They’re Pushing for Better Care.

“I think about the patients I see who come in with symptoms that are very real and I can’t find any objective data to point me to a certain diagnosis," says Dr. Siegelman. “In the emergency department you often discharge these patients to follow up with their primary care. I’m sure it’s easy for patients like that to feel that they’ve been brushed off. Very much what I needed was validation even if there couldn’t be a cure. I think I’ll be much more sensitive to that going forward."