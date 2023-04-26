These firms are paying more than ₹7 lakh per month to interns2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The highest-paying US internships are still in tech, despite the industry’s mass layoffs and shift to austerity in recent months.
As recession fears loom, and households are urged to 'accept' that they are poorer, there are also interns earning approximately ₹7,00,000 per month. According to a recent report shared by Glassdoor, the highest-paying US internships have salaries that are more than double what the average intern actually made last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×