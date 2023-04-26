As recession fears loom, and households are urged to 'accept' that they are poorer, there are also interns earning approximately ₹7,00,000 per month. According to a recent report shared by Glassdoor, the highest-paying US internships have salaries that are more than double what the average intern actually made last year.

Fintech unicorn Stripe leads the list with an average salary of monthly salary of $9,064 (approximately ₹7.4 lakh). Video game developer Roblox Corp. follows closely behind, also with an average salary of more than $9,000 (approx ₹7.37 lakh)a month for the temporary, entry-level gigs. These jobs mostly go to college students and recent graduates and would translate to approximately $56 an hour or an annual salary of about $108,000 (about ₹88.31 lakh).

The ranking was based on salary reports shared in the past year by current and former US-based interns on the platform. Glassdoor is a website that compiles workers’ reviews of their employers.

One standout in terms of outlook is chipmaker Nvidia Corp, which ranked third in terms of pay (with an average salary of $8,280) while also boasting an exceptionally strong business outlook as per the employee reviews.

Other well-paid internships can be found on Wall Street and consulting - from finance companies like Capital One Financial Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to advisory firms like McKinsey & Co. and Bain & Co.

“While the current labor market has cast a shadow over many companies' summer internship programs, this report is a reminder that many companies do pay interns, and some pay quite competitively. For anyone searching for an internship this summer, it might not be in your best interest to accept the first unpaid, coffee-fetching gig that comes along," Bloomberg quoted Glassdoor's lead economist Daniel Zhao as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)