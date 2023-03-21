These jobs are most at risk due to ChatGPT, as per OpenAI study2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:40 AM IST
A study by OpenAI has revealed the jobs that are most at risk of automation due to the technological revolution brought in by ChatGPT and other such technologies
A new study by OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania has revealed the jobs that are most at risk of being lost due to the technological revolution exacerbated by ChatGPT. Titled "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models," the study took a deep dive into the jobs that could potentially be lost due to artificial intelligence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×