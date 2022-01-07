Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus pointed out a ‘pattern’ that is causing hospitalisation in this current COVID-19 wave. He notified among those who are hospitalised, most of them are unvaccinated, many of them have only taken the first dose, and none of them have been boosted.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters. The report also said that the US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier pointed out Omicron was estimated to account for 95.4% of cases identified in the United States as of Jan. 1

Taking a note of this, the health expert tweeted that among those who have been admitted to his hospital, 76% are UNVACCINATED, 24% had received 1 or 2 shots, 0% boosted.

COVID patients in my hospitals:



76% are UNVACCINATED

24% had received 1 or 2 shots

0% boosted



Can you see a pattern? — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 6, 2022

In another tweet, the expert compared data to show how vaccination has helped in reducing deaths caused by the infection.

Look at the STRONG decoupling between COVID cases and deaths in UK



Yes. That’s how the vaccines work pic.twitter.com/0VpkIkGOwR — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 6, 2022

Younus had earlier warned that all ventilators in his hospital are being used by COVID patients and further urged people to take all the necessary precautions.

Rubbishing the concept that ‘Omicron is the best vaccine’, he earlier warned that things may turn gloomy for people who are taking the threat of the latest omicron variant lightly.

