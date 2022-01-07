Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  These people are contributing maximum Covid hospitalisations, Top US health expert shares data

These people are contributing maximum Covid hospitalisations, Top US health expert shares data

US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago
1 min read . 05:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The health expert said that among those who have been admitted to his hospital, 76% are unvaccinated, 24% had received 1 or 2 shots, 0% boosted

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus pointed out a ‘pattern’ that is causing hospitalisation in this current COVID-19 wave. He notified among those who are hospitalised, most of them are unvaccinated, many of them have only taken the first dose, and none of them have been boosted.    

Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus pointed out a ‘pattern’ that is causing hospitalisation in this current COVID-19 wave. He notified among those who are hospitalised, most of them are unvaccinated, many of them have only taken the first dose, and none of them have been boosted.    

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters. The report also said that the US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters. The report also said that the US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier pointed out Omicron was estimated to account for 95.4% of cases identified in the United States as of Jan. 1

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier pointed out Omicron was estimated to account for 95.4% of cases identified in the United States as of Jan. 1

Taking a note of this, the health expert tweeted that among those who have been admitted to his hospital, 76% are UNVACCINATED, 24% had received 1 or 2 shots, 0% boosted.

Taking a note of this, the health expert tweeted that among those who have been admitted to his hospital, 76% are UNVACCINATED, 24% had received 1 or 2 shots, 0% boosted.

In another tweet, the expert compared data to show how vaccination has helped in reducing deaths caused by the infection.  

In another tweet, the expert compared data to show how vaccination has helped in reducing deaths caused by the infection.  

Younus had earlier warned that all ventilators in his hospital are being used by COVID patients and further urged people to take all the necessary precautions.

Younus had earlier warned that all ventilators in his hospital are being used by COVID patients and further urged people to take all the necessary precautions.

Rubbishing the concept that ‘Omicron is the best vaccine’, he earlier warned that things may turn gloomy for people who are taking the threat of the latest omicron variant lightly.

Rubbishing the concept that ‘Omicron is the best vaccine’, he earlier warned that things may turn gloomy for people who are taking the threat of the latest omicron variant lightly.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!