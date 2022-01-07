This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The health expert said that among those who have been admitted to his hospital, 76% are unvaccinated, 24% had received 1 or 2 shots, 0% boosted
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus pointed out a ‘pattern’ that is causing hospitalisation in this current COVID-19 wave. He notified among those who are hospitalised, most of them are unvaccinated, many of them have only taken the first dose, and none of them have been boosted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus pointed out a ‘pattern’ that is causing hospitalisation in this current COVID-19 wave. He notified among those who are hospitalised, most of them are unvaccinated, many of them have only taken the first dose, and none of them have been boosted.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters. The report also said that the US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters. The report also said that the US reported nearly 1 million new Covid infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.