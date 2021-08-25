More than five billion anti-Covid jabs have been given globally, but there are three countries that are yet to start covid vaccine drive. While the most advanced countries are already giving booster shots, vaccination drives are not getting off the ground in poorer, mainly African, countries.Covi

At least 5.006 billion jabs have been injected into people's arms around the world, according to AFP.

Nearly 40 percent (1.96 billion) of the five billion shots have been administered in China. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) complete the trio of countries that have given the most jabs.

In terms of population protected among countries with more than one million people, the United Arab Emirates is the leader. It has administered 179 doses per 100 inhabitants, meaning it has fully vaccinated nearly 75 percent of its population.

Most poor countries have now started to vaccinate, mainly thanks to the Covax scheme, but the coverage remains very unequal.

High-income countries (as defined by the World Bank) administered an average of 111 doses per 100 inhabitants compared with just 2.4 doses in low-income countries.

Injections in these countries have picked up recently after donations by some richer countries.

Africa is the continent which is lagging behind by far, with 6.5 doses per 100 inhabitants, 10 times less than the world average of 64.

Sub Saharan Africa's most populous countries -- the Democratic Republic of Congo (0.1 doses per 100 inhabitants), Tanzania (0.4), Nigeria (1.9) and Ethiopia (2.0) are among the least vaccinated countries in the world.

Three countries have yet to start their vaccination drives: Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea.

With inputs from agencies

